Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.27.
Global-E Online Trading Up 12.0 %
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 870.5% during the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 62,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Global-E Online by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,003,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 339,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
About Global-E Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
