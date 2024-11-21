GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij Sells 84,776 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total value of $5,056,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sytse Sijbrandij also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,062,080.00.

GitLab Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Marin raised its holdings in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of GitLab by 26.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

