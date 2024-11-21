Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa America

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Daiwa America to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $88.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 984.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $98.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $851,743,000 after acquiring an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 119,909 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

