German American Bancorp Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.6 %

DIS opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

