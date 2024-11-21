German American Bancorp Inc. Buys New Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.