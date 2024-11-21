German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 2,005 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $6,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Lennar by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lennar by 23,048.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 149,812 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $996,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 91.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $168.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $125.17 and a one year high of $193.80.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $3,064,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.56.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

