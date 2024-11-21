German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 1,075 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,756,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after purchasing an additional 584,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,336,000 after purchasing an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 556,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,622,000 after purchasing an additional 237,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,294,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $275.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.35 and a 200-day moving average of $253.71. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $214.20 and a one year high of $279.67.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

