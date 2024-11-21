FY2024 EPS Forecast for HF Foods Group Lowered by Analyst

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HF Foods Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for HF Foods Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.
HF Foods Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of HFFG opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.67 and a beta of 1.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group
HF Foods Group Company Profile
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
