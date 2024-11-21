FY2024 EPS Forecast for HF Foods Group Lowered by Analyst

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HF Foods Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 19th. Sidoti Csr analyst D. Harriman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for HF Foods Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HFFG opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. HF Foods Group has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.