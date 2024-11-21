FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Stock Price Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 17,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 38,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

FTI Foodtech International Trading Up 33.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 17.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.91. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

FTI Foodtech International Company Profile

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.

