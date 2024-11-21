FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $166.74 and last traded at $166.43, with a volume of 106497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTAI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.26.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $465.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,199.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 118.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

