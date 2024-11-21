Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

Shares of FRPT opened at $153.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average is $133.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $68.22 and a 12-month high of $159.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 171.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $384,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at $12,046,320.39. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,650,000 after acquiring an additional 37,287 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth $656,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

