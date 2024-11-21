Foundry Partners LLC Takes $10.04 Million Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 355,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Evolent Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Evolent Health by 5,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of EVH opened at $11.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Evolent Health from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.90.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

