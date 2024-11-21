Foundry Partners LLC Invests $12.60 Million in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 551,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,602,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $700.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 255.32%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

