Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,790 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,495 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Benchmark Electronics worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHE. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $430,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Benchmark Electronics by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,606,000 after purchasing an additional 206,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter worth $2,642,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the second quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the second quarter valued at $2,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $47.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $52.57.

Benchmark Electronics Increases Dividend

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHE

Insider Transactions at Benchmark Electronics

In related news, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total transaction of $281,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,617.18. This trade represents a 11.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Benck sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,469,540.70. The trade was a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock worth $1,685,497. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.