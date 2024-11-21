Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.2% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Medtronic Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $84.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.84.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.