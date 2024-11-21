Foundry Partners LLC Buys 1,735 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Barrett Business Services worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth $39,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 1,635 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,321.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,174.27. This trade represents a 16.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 4,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $189,044.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,738.72. This represents a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Barrett Business Services Trading Up 1.8 %

BBSI stock opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.21.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Stories

