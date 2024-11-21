Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Price Down 5.5% – Time to Sell?

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 102,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 78,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Flux Power Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $36.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Flux Power

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 65,448 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 175,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Further Reading

