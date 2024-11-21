FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 121,913 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 75,425 shares.The stock last traded at $57.45 and had previously closed at $57.60.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,376.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 318.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

