FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,689,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 87,090 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.29% of FirstEnergy worth $74,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,317,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,422,000 after purchasing an additional 42,484 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $596,000. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 89.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 223,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,618,000 after purchasing an additional 105,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,088,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,667,000 after purchasing an additional 24,512 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on FE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE stock opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

