First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $51.47 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $52.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

