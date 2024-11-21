First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Announces $0.14 Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.139 per share on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.30. The stock had a trading volume of 264,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,128. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.42.

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

