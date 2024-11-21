First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FTHY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

In other news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 4,370 shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $66,424.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 123,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,224. This trade represents a 3.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

