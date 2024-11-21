First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FTHY)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:FTHY traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 88,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $15.13.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.