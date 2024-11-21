First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BLV opened at $70.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $72.26. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $67.45 and a 12 month high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

