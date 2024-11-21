First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 2,791 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.08. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.