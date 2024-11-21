First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $8.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 142,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $207.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.68 and its 200-day moving average is $193.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.22 and a fifty-two week high of $214.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.