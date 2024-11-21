First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $249.78 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.99 and a one year high of $257.26. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

