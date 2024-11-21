First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,103,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 165.7% during the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $93.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.52. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $75.39 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.