First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,909 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,422 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,574,000 after buying an additional 28,333 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,074,000 after buying an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $325.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $247.92 and a 52 week high of $330.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

