Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $530,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 price target (down from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,099.55.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 27.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $743.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $961.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,030.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $736.01 and a one year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

