Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $440,000 Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,476,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,000,356,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 922,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,897,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 909,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,230,000 after buying an additional 165,738 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 765,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,375,000 after buying an additional 430,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,859,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 0.1 %

TXRH stock opened at $193.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.86 and a 1 year high of $203.32.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $184.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This trade represents a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

