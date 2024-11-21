Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Humana by 244.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $392.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Humana Price Performance

HUM stock opened at $294.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.31 and a 1 year high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Humana’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.