Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Richard A. Novak Sells 1,363 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $56,523.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,620.39. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $41.41 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $408.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Federated Hermes

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 88.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after buying an additional 1,261,097 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at $11,913,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 39.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,555,000 after buying an additional 324,958 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,200,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in Federated Hermes by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after buying an additional 154,370 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.