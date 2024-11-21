Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 107.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 24,134 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 95,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $6,127,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $113.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $118.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,020.29. This represents a 82.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

