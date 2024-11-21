Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

FATE has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $252.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after buying an additional 617,644 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 62.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,555,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 1,365,463 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,574,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 100.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,130,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,101 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.