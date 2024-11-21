Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Decreased by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,506,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,561,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. MWA Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 21,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $120.35 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.47.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

