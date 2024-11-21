eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Down 6.2% After Insider Selling

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.49. Approximately 543,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,005,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,439,080 shares in the company, valued at $514,385,097.60. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,489,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,281,878.40. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other eXp World news, insider James Bramble sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $351,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

eXp World Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.32 and a beta of 2.31.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently -90.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 5.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after purchasing an additional 118,210 shares during the last quarter. Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $955,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 31,509 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,019,000 after buying an additional 117,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

