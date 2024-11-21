EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 121,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 265,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 30,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $108.78 and a 12-month high of $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

