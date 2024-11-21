EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLH. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 11.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

CLH opened at $247.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.42 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. This represents a 11.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $146,485.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,403,882.40. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

