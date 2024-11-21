EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,681,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,027,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,460,000 after buying an additional 2,914,442 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16,198.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,382,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,560,000 after buying an additional 2,368,191 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $127,888,000. Finally, Nepc LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 3,508,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,093 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $81.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $84.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3166 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

