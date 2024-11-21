EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,931 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGDV. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,880,000 after buying an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,786,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,045,000 after buying an additional 1,686,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,031,000 after buying an additional 519,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,541,000 after buying an additional 630,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after buying an additional 1,042,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.70.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

