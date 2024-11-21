Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,095.20. This trade represents a 24.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,337,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 41,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT stock opened at $103.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.70 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $85.89 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

