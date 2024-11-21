Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:RY FY2026 Earnings

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $14.40 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $12.35 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$162.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$169.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$166.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$168.00.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at C$170.30 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$115.57 and a one year high of C$175.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$169.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$156.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$240.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.95 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.27 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 28.67%.

Royal Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.95, for a total value of C$2,855,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,198.75. The trade was a 99.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 74,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$164.59, for a total transaction of C$12,320,115.24. Insiders have sold 144,770 shares of company stock valued at $23,959,265 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

