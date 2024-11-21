Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded by Redburn Atlantic to Buy Rating

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQNR. Citigroup raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $22.15 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.40.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

