EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,522 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 8,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 12.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

