EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,994 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 24,369 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.8% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

