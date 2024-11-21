EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,254,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 130,822 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.75% of EOG Resources worth $523,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $136.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.90.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

