Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Environmental Waste International Inc. (CVE:EWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 2450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Environmental Waste International Trading Down 50.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01.

About Environmental Waste International

(Get Free Report)

Environmental Waste International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems based on the patented Reverse Polymerization process, Microwave Delivery System, and Hybrid Microwave Process in Canada and the United States. The company provides systems for feed tire reduction, biological wastewater sterilization, shipboard food waste sterilization/dehydration, and batch-based infectious medical waste sterilization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Waste International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Waste International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.