Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.25, but opened at $15.77. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.77, with a volume of 161 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENLT. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Enlight Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.09 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Enlight Renewable Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlight Renewable Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,181.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 4,278.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

