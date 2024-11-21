Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. Energizer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Energizer Price Performance

Energizer Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $37.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. Energizer has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,115.26. The trade was a 25.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

