Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.15, but opened at $35.97. Energizer shares last traded at $38.39, with a volume of 288,696 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays downgraded Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Get Energizer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energizer

Energizer Trading Up 1.1 %

Energizer Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 857.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $71,148.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $207,115.26. The trade was a 25.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Energizer by 307.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.